Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.11. 22,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 31,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEYUF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. This represents a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

