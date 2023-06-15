Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.11. 22,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 31,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on PEYUF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
