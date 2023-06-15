Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE PBR opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

