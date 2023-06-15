Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

