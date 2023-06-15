Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,723 shares during the quarter. Perimeter Solutions comprises 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 1.40% of Perimeter Solutions worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,961,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,186,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after buying an additional 2,340,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,366,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,185,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after buying an additional 2,025,116 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of PRM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $978.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

