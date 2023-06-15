Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03. 30,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 319,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile



Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

See Also

