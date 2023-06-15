PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,021,500.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $929,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $895,650.00.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance
PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06.
PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
