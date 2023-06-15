Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.11. 2,757,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,542,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 75.0% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $4,236,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

