PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PYPL opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

