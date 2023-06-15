PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.73. 6,686,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,603,500. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.