Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003999 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $35.27 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000599 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007103 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

