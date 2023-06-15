Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of PKI opened at C$33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.13. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$36.64. The company has a market cap of C$5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.5967742 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.90.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

