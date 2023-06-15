Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 6,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBKGet Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,433.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 116,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.