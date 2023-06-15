Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 6,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,433.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 116,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

