Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 6,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $104,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,433.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Parke Bancorp Price Performance
PKBK stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.
Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 116,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parke Bancorp (PKBK)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.