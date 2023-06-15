Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 30,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,688. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.