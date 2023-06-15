Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.94. 30,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,688. Pan Pacific International has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
