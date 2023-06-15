Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Head-To-Head Review

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver and Lynas Rare Earths, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.10%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

This table compares Pan American Silver and Lynas Rare Earths’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.49 billion 2.13 -$341.75 million ($1.91) -7.90 Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A ($0.17) -29.58

Lynas Rare Earths has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pan American Silver. Lynas Rare Earths is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Lynas Rare Earths on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants. In addition, it offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

