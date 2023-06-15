Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 160,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group raised Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Paltalk Trading Down 0.4 %

PALT stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Paltalk has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paltalk ( NASDAQ:PALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PALT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Paltalk by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paltalk by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Paltalk in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

See Also

