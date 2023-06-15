Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

