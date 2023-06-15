Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.
Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
