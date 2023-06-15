Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,313 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

