Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

