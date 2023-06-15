Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Invesco Trading Up 0.4 %

IVZ opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

