Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $8.94 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

