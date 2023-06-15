Palouse Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

