Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $288,589.75

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $288,589.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,972.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00294936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00538052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00414160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,494,003 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars.

