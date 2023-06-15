Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 3,696 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $20,919.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 288 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $2,563.20.

Ouster Stock Down 8.9 %

OUST stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 840,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,123. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ouster by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 204,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.