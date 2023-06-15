Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Darien Spencer Sells 3,696 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $20,919.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Darien Spencer sold 288 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $2,563.20.
Ouster Stock Down 8.9 %
OUST stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 840,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,123. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ouster by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 204,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.