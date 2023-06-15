Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $13,934.92 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $13,934.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,854.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Performance

Ouster stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. On average, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,784 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ouster by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUST. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.