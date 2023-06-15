Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Director Buys $15,142.25 in Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $15,142.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,826.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

