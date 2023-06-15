Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:GOFPY)

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2169 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance
Organization of Football Prognostics stock opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.79. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.
About Organization of Football Prognostics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organization of Football Prognostics (GOFPY)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.