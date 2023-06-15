Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:GOFPY)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2169 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Organization of Football Prognostics stock opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.79. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.