O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $945.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $909.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $914.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $857.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $580.01 and a 12-month high of $964.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

