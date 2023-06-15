Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.05. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 2,547 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oragenics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics ( NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

