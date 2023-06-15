Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

