Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao Sells 4,350 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 604,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,902. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 16.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

