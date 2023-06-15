OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 255,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPAL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. On average, analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

