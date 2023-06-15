Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a growth of 181.7% from the May 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oncorus by 74.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Trading Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,613. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.48).

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company develops ONCR-021 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and anaplastic thyroid cancer; and ONCR-788 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate, and other neuroendocrine cancers.

