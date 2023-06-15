OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Articles

