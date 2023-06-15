OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.03.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.7987 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

(Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.