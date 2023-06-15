OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.83 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. OMG Network has a market cap of $74.83 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

