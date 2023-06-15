OLD Republic International Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $52,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $245.45. 148,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,942. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

