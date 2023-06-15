OLD Republic International Corp Sells 150,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.8% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $58,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $96.60. 468,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.