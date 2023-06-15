OLD Republic International Corp Has $43.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,287 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $43,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 933,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.