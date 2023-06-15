OLD Republic International Corp Has $27.06 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,029,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,879,926. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

