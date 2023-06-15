Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Oculus VisionTech Stock Performance
Shares of OVTZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Oculus VisionTech has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
