NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Castellan Group

Castellan Group increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $430.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

