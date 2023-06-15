Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.40. 1,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

