Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Critical Analysis

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 439.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $357.45 million 4.31 $55.00 million $0.41 34.37

This table compares Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 10.90% 14.15% 6.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Nuveen Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

