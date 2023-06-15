Numeraire (NMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.25 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Numeraire has a market cap of $70.42 million and $2.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $11.25 or 0.00045041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,873,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,261,379 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

