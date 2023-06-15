Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,732 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $87,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $75.78. 683,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

