Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 80,830 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.18% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $67,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.