Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $603,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 861,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

