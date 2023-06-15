Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022,584 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $75,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,274. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

