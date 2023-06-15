Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 57,069 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $144,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.63. 186,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,004. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $272.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.29. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

