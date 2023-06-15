Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 114,424 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.82% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $438,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $200.73. The company had a trading volume of 54,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $200.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $184.27.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

